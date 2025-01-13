BGL Announces The Sale Of United States Drug Testing Laboratories Inc. To Northlane Capital Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois, USDTL

provides laboratory testing for alcohol and substance use to hospitals, systems, court systems, and employers. With more than 160 employees serving more than 1,000 customers in the U.S. and internationally, the Company is a trusted partner to businesses looking for advanced specimen testing.

The new partnership will allow NCP to bring its experience in lab services to USDTL's existing suite of forensic tests. USDTL will be able to leverage NCP's expertise to support the continued expansion of its advanced testing capabilities and robust customer base.

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment and services, and outsourced pharmaceutical services landscape. We have provided capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and M&A strategy

for a wide range of companies. Additionally, we maintain active relationships with global healthcare and life sciences industry participants and capital providers and closely follow regulatory and reimbursement trends.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions , capital markets ,

financial restructurings ,

business valuations and opinions , and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .



Industry contact:

John C. Riddle

Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences

[email protected]

312.658.4758

Media contact:

Kaylyn R. Hlavaty

Communications Specialist

216.920.6622

[email protected]

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company