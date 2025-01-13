Biomednewsbreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Prices $4.25 Million Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on targeted immunotherapies, has priced its of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at $0.85 per share, with gross proceeds expected to total approximately $4.25 million before fees and expenses. The offering, exclusively placed by Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., is set to close on or around Jan. 10, 2025, subject to customary conditions. Proceeds will support working capital and general corporate purposes. The shares are offered under an effective Form S-3 registration statement, with a final prospectus available on the SEC's website or through Ladenburg Thalmann.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics specializes in proprietary technology that empowers the immune system to combat cancer. The company's novel stem cell-based platforms utilize potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

