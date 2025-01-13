OP360 Cares Partners With UNICEF And Global Shapers To Support Local Colombian Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OP360 Cares provides essential support to families in the 'La Playa' neighborhood of Colombia.

OP360 Cares Colombia 2024 Holiday Donation

OP360 Cares and UNICEF aid 'La Playa' in Colombia by providing 40 grocery packages, showcasing their dedication to community support and responsibility.

- Oscar Gill, Colombia Country ManagerBARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OP360 Cares , the philanthropic arm of leading BPO company OfficePartners360 (OP360), joined forces with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community to provide essential support to families in the 'La Playa' neighborhood of Colombia. The initiative, which delivered 40 grocery packages to families from the Eduardo Santos school community, exemplifies OP360's commitment to meaningful community engagement and social responsibility.Led by a dedicated team of 10 OP360 Cares volunteers, the event transformed traditional charitable giving into a vibrant celebration of community spirit. Participants shared in local traditions through food, music, and dance, creating lasting connections between OP360 and neighborhood residents.“We truly embraced the community with the support we provided, but beyond that, we shared an incredible moment together. By bringing the event to life with traditional food and music, we fostered a deep connection with the La Playa neighborhood, sharing joy and unity as one extended family,” said Karen Gomez, Facilities Manager for OP360 in Colombia.Oscar Gil, OP360 Colombia Country Manager, highlighted the grassroots nature of the initiative:“Fueled by the generosity of our dedicated staff members, we are proud to provide food donations to children and their families at a local school in need. This initiative, driven entirely by our team, aims to support these families and bring a sense of hope and nourishment during Christmas time.”The collaboration with UNICEF and Global Shapers, the worldwide network of innovators and changemakers under 30 years old, amplified the impact of the initiative, demonstrating the power of partnerships in creating meaningful change. The success of this event highlights OP360's ongoing dedication to supporting vulnerable communities while fostering genuine connections through shared cultural experiences.About OP360OfficePartners360 (OP360) is a leading business process outsourcing company providing innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. We are mindful of our ethical, social, environmental, and financial footprint, and continuously support our community partners by making meaningful contributions to the local communities where we operate.

