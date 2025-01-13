Coinmarketcap Unveils 2024 Crypto Yearbook, Names TON As Story Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We wanted to capture this amazing year in a way that's both fun and informative," said Rush, CEO at CoinMarketCap . "As the Home of Crypto, sharing the year's biggest stories as a Yearbook was a no-brainer, as is a community focused space that balances serious achievements with unforgettable moments. The CMC Yearbook is our way of gathering the community to celebrate and reflect on what we've already achieved, and what we'll accomplish next, together."

The Yearbook's flagship "Most Notables" section celebrates TON (Telegram Open Network) as Story of the Year, highlighting its extraordinary growth from 100,000 to 1.2 million daily transactions and its thriving ecosystem of 1,400 dApps serving Telegram's 950 million users. The section also showcases the top three projects across every major crypto narrative-from AI and Meme Coins to DeFi, Real World Assets, and Rising Stars. Selected based on technological advancement, market innovation, and community growth data from CoinMarketCap's platform, many of these pioneering projects have contributed video reflections on 2024's achievements and their visions for the future.

Continuing the Yearbook tradition, CoinMarketCap is inviting its global community to participate in the "Most Likely To" awards, where users can vote for projects they believe will make the biggest impact in 2025 across various categories, as well as a BTC price prediction game. The Yearbook also captures the industry's vibrant culture through its collection of viral crypto slang, unforgettable memes, and the year's most defining narratives.

The CMC Crypto Yearbook 2024 will be available as a limited edition collectible physical edition, and all featured projects will be invited to a soon-to-be-announced CoinMarketCap VIP Event.

