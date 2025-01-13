Puresky Energy Announces The Operational Launch Of Three Rivers Community Solar Farm Near Wilbraham, MA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILBRAHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSky (PureSky), a leader in sustainable energy solutions and independent power producer, announced today that one of their Massachusetts community solar projects, Three Rivers MA Solar (Three Rivers), has reached commercial operation. The 4.6 MWdc solar project with 3 MWh of battery storage is prioritizing delivering energy savings and energy to low- to moderate-income households, while supporting the state's ambitious renewable energy goals.

Location: Wilbraham, MA

Size: 4,553 kW DC

Battery Storage: 3 MWh

Solar Panels: 11,674 high-efficiency units

Estimated Annual Generation: 5,768,651 kWh.

Estimated Homes Powered Annually: 808

Estimated Annual Co2 Reduction: 8,544,384 lbs. Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: $ 1,905,893

"We are thrilled to partner with Salem Housing Authority to ensure that the benefits of community solar reach everyone, not just those with the means to invest in rooftop solar," says Nicholas Topping, Vice President of Community Solar at PureSky Energy. "Three Rivers Solar Farm exemplifies our commitment to expanding access to renewable energy and providing affordable energy to the vulnerable and underserved communities who need it most."

"We are pleased to work with PureSky Energy on the Three Rivers Solar Farm," says Cathy Hoog, Executive Director of Salem Housing Authority. "This partnership represents a vital step forward for many of the people we serve in our state-aided development portfolio. By supporting clean energy in Massachusetts, we are not only reducing our utility costs, but also contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future for our community."

The Salem Housing Authority serves thousands of families and individuals across Massachusetts, providing safe and affordable housing solutions. Through its support of the Three Rivers solar project, the housing authority will benefit from lower cost electricity for state-aided developments enabling it to assist the state budget by reallocating resources.

Beyond its financial benefits, the Three Rivers Solar farm is contributing to Massachusetts' transition to a greener future and supporting underserved communities with expanded access to renewable energy. Three Rivers and other solar farms like it are crucial to Massachusetts' meeting its decarbonization and clean energy goals.

more

information

For more information about Three Rivers or PureSky Energy's initiatives, please visit our website: Three Rivers Solar .

PureSky

is

committed to

the

Massachusetts

market

and

has

additional

anchor

capacity

PureSky is committed to the Massachusetts market and has additional anchor capacity available for upcoming community solar projects. Corporations, municipalities, organizations, and institutions interested in learning more about becoming project anchors should contact [email protected].

About Salem Housing Authority

The Salem Housing Authority (SHA) serves thousands of residents with affordable housing solutions through on site physical affordable housing developments in Salem Massachusetts supported by state and federal resources. SHA hosts a variety of service rich programs for the people we serve through various grant programs and numerous partnerships with key community stakeholders. Salem also manages a large section 8 voucher program providing subsidy to participants that rent units in the private market in the North Shore area of Massachusetts. SHA also offers vouchers through a specialized program in partnership with the Department of Mental Health serving participants with chronic mental illness so that they can apply subsidy to units in the community. The Salem Housing Authority also manages a non-profit instrumentality, Housing Opportunities of Salem Inc., who's mission is to create additional affordable housing opportunities for those in need across Massachusetts. Through a management services agreement, SHA manages the Marblehead Housing Authority in Marblehead, Massachusetts. MHA serves 307 units of affordable public housing through on site developments in the Town of Marblehead. The partnership between the two agencies has allowed for great success in shared resources and a team approach to managing the successful operations.

About

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 233MW across forty-four sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and affordable

to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Website:



Host

A

Solar Farm:--br-edIn:

SOURCE PureSky Energy

