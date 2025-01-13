Hardeep Puri Demands Kejriwal’S Clarification On ‘Sheesh Mahal’ Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) temperatures in Delhi are going up ahead of the upcoming Assembly scheduled to be held on February 5. Union Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of causing a loss of Rs 2,000 crore in the 'Sheesh Mahal' project.

The Union Minister said that Kejriwal must provide clarification on the budget and approval of the project, and that in the coming days, the AAP leader would have to answer these questions.

In a conversation with IANS, Hardeep Puri questioned why this project continued during the pandemic when construction activities were halted. He said that the Kejriwal government approved this project.

The Union Minister claimed that a loss of more than Rs 2,000 crore had been caused to the exchequer due to the liquor scam.

Hardeep Puri said that Kejriwal must provide clarifications on the budget and approval of the Sheesh Mahal project, and the former Delhi CM would be held accountable for these questions in the future.

Regarding the construction of the Prime Minister's residence, Puri said that the PM's house has not yet been built.

He explained that under the Central Vista project, only Kartavya Path has been completed so far, while the Prime Minister's residence is still under construction.

Hardeep Puri pointed out that while Kejriwal raises questions about the PM's bungalow, he should first focus on the status of his own Sheesh Mahal. He also advised Kejriwal to get his health checked, as the approval for the Prime Minister's residence project was granted earlier, and work is still ongoing.

The Union Minister further said that the Central government launched the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in 2015, which has provided permanent homes to 4 crore people. He mentioned that 3,000 flats have been built in the Kalkaji area of Delhi.

Hardeep Puri accused Kejriwal of not fulfilling the promises made in his electoral manifesto. He claimed that the Delhi government has failed to provide basic facilities such as clean water and toilets in the past five years, while the Central government has built over 11 crore toilets.

The Union Minister added that Kejriwal has also not implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in Delhi.