STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF STUART SPENCER

Stu Spencer was not just a campaign advisor; he was also a beloved friend of the Reagans. President Reagan often reminisced about Stu's frequent weekend visits, their shared passion for horseback riding, and their lively conversations at the White House dinner table. Stu was a constant presence in President Reagan's life, from his 1966 gubernatorial campaign to his 1984 Presidential reelection campaign, providing strategic advice and unwavering friendship.

Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the Spencer family.

