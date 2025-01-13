Roadrunner Announces General Rate Increase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Top-tier LTL trucker implements first across-the-board rate action since 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, the greatest comeback story in transportation's history and now a leading provider of direct metro-to-metro, Less-than-Truckload (LTL) long-haul services across the United States and Canada, today announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 6.9%, effective January 15, 2025. This increase applies to rates set up under the existing RDFS 501 tariff, which was implemented on November 29, 2021.

"After three years without an across-the-board rate adjustment, this increase is a necessary step to ensure we can continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while delivering the highest levels of service and operational excellence," said Thu Vu, Director of Pricing. "As part of Roadrunner's commitment to long-term, sustainable growth, this adjustment will enable us to enhance our capabilities, maintain industry-leading service levels, and continue investing in our award-winning network."

The general rate increase will be applied across select lanes, adjusted in line with operational requirements. The GRI will affect each customer differently, depending on their specific shipping lanes and total distance traveled. In addition to the rate increase, several accessorial charges in the Roadrunner 100 Rules Tariff will also be implemented. These adjustments reflect rising operational costs and will support enhancements to the company's comprehensive service offerings.

Commitment to Service Excellence and Innovation

Since 2020, Roadrunner has prioritized on-time delivery and superior service quality. The company is proud to have built one of the industry's most reliable networks, consistently achieving on-time performance and expedited service that exceeds customer expectations. In 2024, Roadrunner achieved the highest jump in Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Value Index score of any company as ranked by Mastio, the industry's most recognizable operational audit and reputation survey. The rate increase will help support their prominent level of service as they continue to expand and improve their infrastructure.

In the coming year, Roadrunner will further strengthen its industry-leading direct metro-to-metro network, ensuring faster and more reliable connections between major metropolitan areas across North America. The company is also investing heavily in innovative technologies and automation, driving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience. Their commitment to innovation will continue to set them apart as they build a best-in-class transportation network, designed to meet the growing demands of the modern supply chain.

"Our investments in technology, automation, and infrastructure are aimed at creating a seamless, more efficient experience for our customers," added Vu. "By focusing on innovation and expanding our capabilities, we are positioning Roadrunner for future growth and reinforcing our commitment to providing unparalleled value and service."

Next Steps

For more details on how the general rate increase and accessorial charge adjustments may impact your shipments, please visit Roadrunner or contact your Roadrunner account representative.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart NetworkTM is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.



More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart NetworkTM to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was recognized by NewsweekTM as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)



To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner:



Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner:



To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams:



