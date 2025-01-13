Pressed Juicery Expands Reach, Launching Nationwide At Target

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New, Target-Exclusive "Express Cleanse" Launches at Over 200 Locations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Pressed Juicery, the influencer-favorite brand known for its juice cleanses, wellness shots, and tonics, is now making its debut at Target. Beloved by top athletes, beauty gurus, models, and celebrities, the brand is launching its exclusive "Express Cleanse" at over 200 Super Target stores nationwide. This marks a major step in Pressed

Juicery's mission to make wellness more accessible, offering a sleek, half-day cleanse for busy individuals.

"At Pressed Juicery, we're beyond excited to bring our signature California-inspired wellness offerings to Target guests in a way that's effortless and accessible," says Justin Nedelman, CEO of Pressed Juicery. "Our mission has always been to make wellness simple and approachable, empowering busy individuals to prioritize their health without overcomplicating it. We can't wait for Target guests to experience the ease and benefits of Pressed!"

The Express Cleanse offers a thoughtfully curated selection of four functional juices

to support hydration, energy, and digestive wellness. Packaged in an elegant black box designed exclusively for this launch, the cleanse offers a simple way to incorporate mindful eating into busy lifestyles, while delivering bold flavors and essential nutrients.

The Target-exclusive line includes a combination of juices intentionally-designed for guests to quickly cleanse and restore for the new year:



Simple Cleanse: A zesty blend of ginger, cayenne, and Vitamin C antioxidants, designed to support natural inflammatory responses and immune health

Greens with Ginger: Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients to keep you nourished throughout the day

Hydration+ Dragon Fruit: A revitalizing drink packed with electrolytes, honey, and sea salt for enhanced hydration and gut-friendly probiotics. Avocado Greens: Get more greens into your day with celery, avocado, spinach, kale, spirulina & a touch of matcha

Pressed Juicery has experienced remarkable growth in recent years

in both its 100+ owned stores and distribution in large grocery retail. The launch at Target marks a pivotal milestone in the brand's evolution, opening the door to reaching more customers and making wellness more accessible nationwide.

The Express Cleanse is priced at $19.99 and is now available at select Target locations nationwide.

About Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is the leading California nutritional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. The brand offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and revolutionary protein-infused soft serve and wellness bowls made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Pressed operates over 100 Pressed Juicery retail stores in nine states, and is available in nearly 5,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressedjuicery and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter.

