Enerpure Announces Completion Of FEL-2 Engineering For Full-Scale Commercial Recycling Plant

This updated FEL-2 (Front End Loading) work is the culmination of over 15 years of innovation, testing, processing and production, market intelligence, leadership, and ~C$40 million of investment. EnerPure set out to address the identified need for greater UMO recycling across North America and the world to address the negative environmental impacts and wasteful nature of either dumping or burning UMO. Along the way, it has distinguished itself by developing a robust and efficient modular skid-mounted repeatable recycling plant, that incorporates a significantly reduced capital expenditure. EnerPure's micro-scale recycling technology enables the development of regional recycling solutions to this global environmental problem, while producing a lower carbon-intensive marine fuel.

“The completion of the FEL-2 engineering work provides further confirmation of our ability to reliably and cost-effectively convert UMO into an in-demand premium fuel product, while generating an impressive return on investment. Fundamentally, we have taken technology, processes, and best practices that have been deployed and widely used in the petroleum industry for over a century and tailored the design and scale to fit what is required to cost-effectively support regional UMO recycling. The adopted skid-mounted repeatable design minimizes upfront capital costs and is an enabler to wide scale regional recycling of UMO,” commented Doug Kroeker, President and Chief Operating Officer.

The significant findings and output from the finalized FEL-2 work are as follows:

Further Improved Conversion Rate: 93% marine fuel and 95% saleable product

In August 2024, the Company had announced that it had increased its conversion rate to an industry-leading 92% by volume. The finalized FEL-2 process engineering work resulted in an increase in the conversion efficiency from 92% to 93% by volume, with this conversion rate increasing to 95% by volume when all saleable product is included.

Scale Up: 1,700 Litres to 4,000 Litres Per Hour in Processing Capacity

The hourly processing capacity of the commercial plant is 135% of the MPP capacity. While designed to run continuously for the industry standard timeframe of three to five years between major shutdowns, our financial forecasts use an annual run time of 328 days per year, resulting in the processing of 31.5 million litres of UMO annually. This significantly reduces the size and complexity of the UMO collection network required to provide feedstock to the plant.

Production of 28% LSMGO and 72% VLSFO

Produced fuel from the MPP was sold as VLSFO (very low sulphur fuel oil). EnerPure's commercial facilities will be capable of producing and segregating two grades of marine fuel, enabling supply to the LSMGO and VLSFO fuel markets. The updated design will produce 28% as an LSMGO (low sulphur marine gasoil) compliant fuel which sells at a premium to VLSFO, with the remaining 72% targeting the VLSFO fuel grades.

About Ascent Engineering Inc. -

Headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices throughout the US, Ascent is one of the premium engineering firms in the refining and chemical industry space. Ascent specializes in the design, modification, debottlenecking, and scale-up of petroleum refineries, renewables technology, and chemical processing facilities. They provide a holistic review of processing plants with the assurance of a successful completion. Ascent has a well-established history of expertise in refinery retrofits and is also well-poised to help new processes make the transition from the laboratory to commercialization. Established over 27 years ago and with two dozen of the best chemical engineers in the business with hundreds of years of combined experience in up-front process identification, definition, and design.

About Integrated Service Company LLC (InServ) -

InServ is a leader in the refinery, chemical, and petro-chemical services industries and is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. InServ provides an umbrella of nine business units that are able to work in combination as one. Their Construction and Turnaround Services division has completed more than 2000 projects since 1995 in 80 different plant locations throughout the United States. Their Field Services division employs over 200 team members year-round and up to 1200 during peak times. The Project Services group managed EnerPure's front end planning effort and assists clients with managing projects from conception to start-up. They also have a team that specializes in heater services including design, custom engineering, construction and fabrication.

About EnerPure

“ We recycle Used Motor Oil (UMO) to reduce GHG emissions while producing a lower carbon-intensive marine fuel.”

With an estimated 17 billion litres of UMO1 burned or dumped (~70% of total UMO) around the world each year, the improper disposal of UMO is a growing environmental and societal problem. EnerPure sees a tremendous opportunity to solve this problem through the deployment of its micro-scale recycling plants using its patented technology to convert UMO into high-quality marine fuel.

Our micro-scale recycling plants have a significantly lower capex (US$14.9 million, approximately 5% of traditional solutions) which provides localized solutions for the recycling of UMO while significantly reducing the cost of collection.

Our technology has been proven via our pilot plant with 1.6 million litres processed and validated through fuel sales of over 1.2 million litres. Our marine fuel is in high demand in this growing market due to meeting and exceeding the exacting requirements of the ISO 8217:2017 marine fuel standard while delivering an 8-14% lower carbon intensity.

With EnerPure's solution, environmental need meets strong economic returns to enable regional recycling of the disseminated UMO problem; we believe that recycling will fuel the energy transition.

1UMO is defined as any petroleum-based or synthetic lubricating oil that cannot be used for its original purpose due to contamination.