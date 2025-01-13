ENGIE And Meta Announce New 200 MW Renewable Energy Agreement Expanding Existing Relationship To Meet Growing Power Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Environmental Attribute and Power Purchase Agreement from ENGIE Anson 2 Solar Project means more than 460 MW was contracted between Meta and ENGIE in 2024

ENGIE North America (ENGIE) and Meta announced they recently completed a second Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) in 2024. The agreement will see ENGIE 200 MW of and associated environmental attributes from its Anson 2 solar project in Jones County Texas furthering support of Meta's growing power needs in line with its net zero goals.

Meta will purchase environmental attributes and energy from the facility which is expected to commence operation in late 2025. Anson 2 solar project was developed by ENGIE, who will also construct and operate the project located northwest of Abilene, Texas.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Meta, increasing the provision of renewable power that supports their growth and aligns with their net zero commitments," said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and EVP, ENGIE North America. "This is the second agreement we completed with Meta in 2024 and reflects our commitment to develop and operate projects that meet the needs of our customers. We are delighted to further our collaboration with Meta, working together to meet growing demand for power in the U.S. and accelerate the energy transition."

The 200 MW from Anson 2 will add to the more than 12 GW of renewable energy procurement already announced by Meta.

"We are delighted to be deepening our collaboration with ENGIE, making the clean energy transition a reality through the projects we are working on together," said Urvi Parekh, Global Head of Energy, Meta.

"Since 2020, we have maintained net zero emissions in our global operations – these efforts are supported by relationships such as those with ENGIE with a strong track record of delivering and operating projects that support our operations, help meet our energy needs and implement our net zero goals."

The Anson 2 project is expected to employ over 300 skilled workers during construction, many of them local to the region and generate more than $56 million in tax revenues to support the local community over the life of the project. This includes some $28 million to local school districts. Once operational it will expand the existing ENGIE portfolio of around 8 GW of renewable projects including solar, wind and battery storage in operation or construction across North America.

