Soldiers At Siachen Glacier Now Have High-Speed Internet
Date
1/13/2025 8:13:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- soldiers posted at Siachen glacier, the highest battlefield in the world, can now enjoy high-speed internet services, a Telecom company said.
In the run-up to army Day on January 15, Reliance Jio, in collaboration with the Indian Army, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by extending its 4g and 5G Network to the Siachen glacier, the company said.
“With support from the Army Signallers, Reliance Jio becomes the first telecom operator to deliver seamless connectivity in this harsh region,” a spokesperson for the telecom company said.
She said Reliance Jio successfully deployed plug-and-play pre-configured equipment at a forward post, leveraging its indigenous full-stack 5G technology.
“This achievement was made possible in coordination with Army Signallers from planning to multiple training sessions, system pre-configuration and comprehensive testing. The Indian Army was pivotal in managing logistics, including airlifting Jio's equipment to Siachen glacier.
“This collaboration ensured connectivity at 16,000 feet in the Karakoram range, an area characterised by extreme conditions with temperatures plummeting to -50 degrees Celsius,” the spokesperson added.
