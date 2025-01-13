Russia Decreases Number Of Kamikaze Drones Launched British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched approximately 1,700 kamikaze drones of various types over Ukrainian territory in December 2024. This marks a decrease compared to November when 2,300 drones were launched.

The UK of Defense reported this on X , referencing intelligence data, as per Ukrinform.

"Russia launched approximately 1,700 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) of varying types in Ukraine in the month of December 2024, a decrease from November's total of 2,300. This was the first time that a decline in numbers has been seen since March to April 2024," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry also noted that weather conditions likely impacted operations early in the month.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 53% of Russian kamikaze drones, while the reminder were disrupted using electronic warfare.

Various factors can impact the number of drones launched in a month, either positively or negatively. However, it is likely that Russia has the capacity to continue launching at least 1,500 kamikaze drones per month, the Ministry concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 400 drones and missiles launched by Russian invaders over the course of one week.