UK Launches Large-Scale AI Project To Boost Economic Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced Monday launching a large-scale project turbocharging the use of Artificial Intelligence across all sectors to boost economic development and create job opportunities.

In a press briefing, British Prime Keir Starmer stated that the project, AI Opportunities Action Plan, will be activated across all sectors in cooperation with private sector.

AI will be put to use in residential projects, health, education and scientific research fields, he mentioned adding that it would boost annual economic growth by 1.5 percent, i.e. GBP 47 billion (approx. USD 57 billion).

Three pioneering tech companies will invest GBP 14 billion (approx. USD 17 billion) to build the UK's Artificial Intelligence infrastructure, which would help create more than 13,000 new job opportunity, he revealed.

The Prime Minister said that this would make Britain a pioneer in the field and would help prompt the sought after change in job market, investments and public service quality. (end)

