Basketball player gets suspended over purportedly hiding girlfriend in suitcase

(MENAFN) Chinese player Zhang Xingliang has been suspended by his club, Guangzhou Loong Lions, for allegedly breaking team rules by hiding his girlfriend in a suitcase and bringing her into the team dormitory. The incident, which occurred just before Zhang’s team suffered a 103-90 defeat to the Qingdao Eagles, has caused a stir in the local media.



Basketball teams in China generally prohibit players from hosting guests, including girlfriends, in team dormitories, especially before games. The controversy began when the girlfriend, reportedly an arts student, posted photos on Sina Weibo, one of which showed her inside a suitcase. The images quickly went viral, sparking a backlash. She later deleted the posts and claimed that she had been studying English all night in the dormitory. Zhang also apologized, explaining that he was helping her with her homework.



The Guangzhou Loong Lions stated that Zhang acknowledged the need to set higher standards for himself as a young player. Despite the suspension, the club later denied the suitcase incident, with an anonymous official stating that the photo was actually taken in August during the offseason, when the girlfriend visited Zhang to help him pack.



Zhang, who has played 26 games in the current Chinese Basketball Association season, averaging 6.4 points per game, has faced criticism from fans who have linked his recent performance to the off-court scandal.

