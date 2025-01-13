Denny’S Corporation Releases Preliminary Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Host Fireside Chat at the 27th Annual ICR on January 14 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported selected preliminary and unaudited results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2024. Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued our positive momentum through the fourth quarter by delivering solid domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales* and outpacing both Denny's and Keke's respective BBI indices. Keke's development also accelerated, as we opened eight new cafes and entered four new states. These results reflect our teams' and franchise partners' steadfast commitment to executing our strategy. We close 2024 proud of these and other accomplishments, and recognize there is still more to do. As we look ahead, we remain focused and diligent in driving incremental traffic, improving operational efficiency and creating value for shareholders.” Fourth Quarter Preliminary Results

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales* were 1.1%.

Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales* were 3.0%.

Denny's opened four franchised restaurants.

Closed 30 Denny's restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower volume restaurant closures.

Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed six remodels.

Keke's opened eight new cafes during the fourth quarter and entered four new states including California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas. Keke's expanded its first ever remodel test program to two additional cafes.

Fiscal Year 2024 Preliminary Results

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales* were (0.2)%.

Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales* were (1.7)%.

Denny's opened 14 franchised restaurants.

Closed 88 Denny's restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower volume restaurant closures.

Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed 23 remodels, including 7 company restaurants.

Record 12 Keke's openings in a single year, while growing to six different states.

Completed three Keke's remodels at company cafes.

Ended 2024 with $261.3 million of borrowings under credit facility. Based on preliminary results, the Company anticipates achieving the low end of its previously communicated Adjusted EBITDA** guidance range of $81 million to $84 million.

The Company expects to release financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2024, along with financial guidance for 2025, before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

DENNY'S CORPORATION Preliminary Results (Unaudited) Denny's Keke's Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Increase (decrease) vs. prior year) 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 Company Restaurants 0.0% (1.2)% (1.5)% 2.7% (3.7)% 0.7% (2.7)% (1.1)% Domestic Franchise Restaurants 1.2% 1.5% (0.1)% 3.6% 4.1% (3.8)% (1.6)% (4.4)% Domestic System-wide Restaurants 1.1% 1.3% (0.2)% 3.6% 3.0% (3.1)% (1.7)% (3.9)% Average Unit Sales ($ in thousands) Company Restaurants $800 $770 $3,086 $3,073 $404 $442 $1,725 $1,796 Franchised Restaurants $482 $467 $1,875 $1,843 $447 $432 $1,815 $1,828 (1) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.







Denny's Keke's Franchised Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total Ending Units September 25, 2024 61 1,464 1,525 11 50 61 Units Opened - 4 4 3 5 8 Units Closed - (30 ) (30 ) - - - Net Change - (26 ) (26 ) 3 5 8 Ending Units December 25, 2024 61 1,438 1,499 14 55 69 Denny's Keke's Franchised Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total Ending Units December 27, 2023 65 1,508 1,573 8 50 58 Units Opened - 14 14 7 5 12 Units Refranchised (3 ) 3 - (1 ) 1 - Units Closed (1 ) (87 ) (88 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Net Change (4 ) (70 ) (74 ) 6 5 11 Ending Units December 25, 2024 61 1,438 1,499 14 55 69

*Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

**The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable GAAP estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.

Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

The Company is attending the 27th Annual ICR Conference taking place in Orlando, FL. Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at .

About Denny's Corporation

Denny's Corporation is one of America's largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,568 restaurants, 1,493 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny's brand and the Keke's brand. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,499 global restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of December 25, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 69 restaurants, 55 of which were franchised restaurants and 14 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit .

