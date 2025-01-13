Braves Announce Exclusive Gray Media Spring Training Action

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ten Atlanta Braves Spring Training Games will be Available for Fans to Watch on Gray of Stations in 2025

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch more Spring Training action than ever before as the team makes ten Spring training games available across two dozen Gray Media stations, beginning with the February 27 game versus the Washington Nationals.

As part of the Braves' new partnership with Gray Media announced last month, the ten Spring Training games will be exclusively broadcast on local television stations in 24 markets across the Southeast. The Gray schedule includes the second annual Major League Baseball Spring Breakout game, which will feature top prospects from the Braves and the Detroit Tigers on March 16.

The Gray Media broadcast schedule for Spring 2025 is as follows:



Thurs, 2/27 @ WSH, 6:05pm

Friday, 2/28 @ MIA, TBD

Thurs, 3/6 vs. MIA, 6:05pm

Sun, 3/9 @ BOS, TBD

Sat, 3/15 vs. MIN, 6:05pm

Sun, 3/16 Spring Breakout: Tigers Prospects @ Braves Prospects, 4:05pm

Wed, 3/19 @ NYY, 6:35pm

Sat, 3/22 @ DET, 1:05pm

Mon, 3/24 @ CHC, 4:05pm Tues, 3/25 @ CHC, 4:05pm

The games will air on Peachtree TV Atlanta's CW (WPCH 17.1) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast through Gray's network of broadcast stations, including Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, the Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, and portions of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. A select number of games will air on some of Gray's ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW affiliates.

The full Atlanta Braves Spring Training schedule and tickets are available at Braves.com/SpringTraining .

Media Contacts:

Sarit Babboni | ... or Schrader | WANF & WPCH Vice President/General Manager | 404.325.4646 or ...

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at , , and .

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formerly known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit .