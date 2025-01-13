Amiri Guard Commander Meets Omani Military Attache
QNA
Doha: Amiri Guard Commander Lieutenant General Staff HE Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met Monday at Barzan Camp with Oman's Military Attache to the State of Qatar Staff Colonel Ahmed Khamis Al Salehi, on the occasion of assuming his new duties.
The two sides discussed military cooperation avenues and ways to boost them.
Senior Amiri Guard officers were in attendance.
