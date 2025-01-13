Obtained Sanction To Prosecute AAP Leader Satyendar Jain In Corruption Case, CBI Tells Court

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, fresh trouble mounted for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained sanction to prosecute him in an alleged case.

On Tuesday, the probe agency told the Rouse Avenue Court that it has obtained sanction under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prosecute the former Delhi and will soon place the same on record.

The court will now decide on January 22 if cognisance should be taken on the charge sheet filed against Jain and other accused persons.

Earlier, the CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet on January 4 in the matter.

It had submitted that the file was sent to the appropriate authority, including the Lt Governor, for approval after the conclusion of the investigation.

In October last year, the Rouse Avenue Court had allowed Jain's bail plea in connection with a money laundering case, taking into account his prolonged incarceration and the delay in commencement of trial.

On March 18, 2024, the Supreme Court had dismissed Jain's regular bail petition and ordered him to forthwith surrender before the jail authorities. Before that, the AAP leader remained out on interim medical bail for about 10 months. The apex court had initially granted Jain interim relief in May 2023 for six weeks but the same was extended from time to time.

The ED's case against Jain originates from an FIR by the CBI under Sections 13(2) and 13(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging he acquired disproportionate assets between 2015 and 2017. Additionally, the ED alleges that companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain received Rs 4.81 crore through accommodation entries from shell companies via a hawala route.