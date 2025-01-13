Death rate from traffic accident in eastern Libya kills 23, injures 5

(MENAFN) The death toll from a traffic accident near the village of Abu Qurain in eastern Libya, close to the Al-Loud area, has risen to 23, with five others injured, according to the official Libyan News Agency. This update revises an earlier report from the Ministry of Health, which stated eight deaths and 20 injuries.



Mohammed Al-Jali, an official from Abu Qurain, confirmed that the village's hospital received seven bodies and one injured person, while hospitals in the towns of Hun and Waddan in the Jufra district received 16 bodies and four injured individuals.



The crash occurred on a highway, with the bus involved traveling from Jufra to Tripoli, as reported.



Security and prosecution authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.



In a previous statement on Facebook, Libya's health minister urged the public to follow traffic rules and guidelines to protect lives and ensure safety.



Libya has one of the world’s highest road traffic mortality rates, with 34 fatalities per 100,000 people in 2024, according to official statistics.

