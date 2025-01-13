Senoko Energy Launches New Lifesteady Price Plan Offering Guaranteed Savings Off SP Tariff

Figure 1: LifeSteady provides fixed discount off quarterly SP tariff

“In today's uncertain economic environment, Senoko Energy reaffirms our commitment to helping families“live smart, save smart” with guaranteed savings when they switch to Senoko Energy. Our aim is to deliver greater value to customers over the long term and be their preferred energy partner,” said James Chong, Senior Vice President, Senoko Energy Commercial Division.

Guaranteed Savings Against Uncertain Energy Prices

The LifeSteady plan comes amid higher cost of living concerns among Singaporeans and an increasingly unpredictable economic outlook[1]. With global economic uncertainty directly impacting global fuel and gas prices, which in turn affects quarterly SP tariff fluctuations[2], LifeSteady guarantees consistent monthly savings with a fixed discount of 1.64c/kWh (incl. GST) lower than quarterly SP tariff, providing households considerable savings overtime depending on the duration of the plan.