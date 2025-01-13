UAE's MBZ-SAT Earth Observation Satellite Set For Launch

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced that final preparations are underway for the launch of MBZ-SAT, the UAE's most advanced Earth observation satellite. The satellite is scheduled for launch in January 2025, marking a significant milestone in the nation's space exploration efforts.

Developed entirely by Emirati engineers at MBRSC, MBZ-SAT is poised to become the region's most advanced high-accuracy, high-resolution imaging satellite. Designed to operate in low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 613 kilometers, the satellite will provide detailed imagery with a resolution of less than one square meter. This capability is expected to support a wide range of applications, including urban planning, environmental monitoring, water quality assessment, and agricultural development.

The satellite's development involved comprehensive environmental testing at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) in South Korea. These rigorous tests, including thermal vacuum, vibration, acoustic, and mass properties testing, ensured the satellite's resilience under the extreme conditions of space. Following successful testing, MBZ-SAT was transported to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for final launch preparations. MBZ-SAT is equipped with an advanced imaging system capable of capturing high-resolution data with unprecedented accuracy and speed. The satellite's automated scheduling and processing systems will enable it to generate ten times more imagery than previous models, with data processed and delivered in under two hours. This rapid turnaround is expected to enhance applications such as environmental monitoring, disaster relief, and infrastructure management. The satellite's development also marks significant progress for the UAE's aerospace sector, fostering local economic growth through strategic partnerships. Nearly 90% of the satellite's mechanical structures and a significant portion of its electronic modules were produced in collaboration with UAE-based companies, including Strata, EPI, Rockford Xellerix, Halcon, Falcon, and EGA. This collaboration not only strengthens the UAE's space capabilities but also facilitates the transfer of knowledge to local talent. See also

Bank Alfalah Expands Reach with Stake in Jingle Pay See alsoBank Alfalah Expands Reach with Stake in Jingle Pay Once operational in low Earth orbit, MBZ-SAT will be monitored from MBRSC's Mission Control Centre, where teams will analyze the data transmitted back to Earth. The launch of MBZ-SAT is expected to solidify the UAE's reputation as a global leader in space technology and sustainable innovation. The launch of MBZ-SAT is scheduled for January 2025, with the exact date to be confirmed. The satellite will be launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, with the launch site to be announced. Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT