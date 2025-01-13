70 Palestinian Children Killed In Gaza In Just 5 Days Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Civil Defence Authority in Gaza reported on Sunday that repeated Israeli shelling over the past five days has resulted in the deaths of 70 Palestinian children.

In addition to the shelling, reports have emerged that eight young children and newborns have died from hypothermia in recent days. Hypothermia is particularly dangerous for infants, who struggle to regulate their body temperature. The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has claimed the lives of 238 newborns and 853 children under the age of one.

The of Public Works and in Gaza also confirmed that over 60% of families in the Strip are now homeless due to the war. This overwhelming figure, the ministry noted, exceeds the capacity of any entity to address immediately. A report from the ministry stated that the scale of destruction far surpasses the damage caused by the 2014 Israeli offensive, which lasted 51 days. Entire residential neighborhoods have been obliterated, with tens of millions of tons of rubble left in the wake of the destruction.

The ministry emphasized that clearing the rubble is a critical step in Gaza's reconstruction. This involves demolishing unsafe structures, reinforcing those that can be salvaged, and securing surrounding buildings and streets. However, local equipment has been insufficient for the scale of the task, as much of it was damaged or destroyed by Israeli airstrikes targeting government and civil infrastructure. The report calls for the introduction of heavy machinery to facilitate the cleanup and reconstruction process.

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Works outlined two proposals to address the urgent need for temporary housing. The first suggests providing mobile units or caravans for displaced families, with necessary infrastructure like water and sewage. The second proposal recommends offering financial rent allowances to help families find temporary shelter in their neighborhoods. However, both solutions require significant funding.



