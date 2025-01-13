Dubai Mulls Work-From-Home Options, Custom Office Timings As Part Of New Family Scheme

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Work-from-home options during critical family periods and tailored schedules to support work-life balance are among the options being explored as part of a family programme announced in Dubai this month.

The 'Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme' is exploring additional flexible arrangements that align with family priorities, a top official told Khaleej Times.

A 10-day paid marriage leave and Friday remote work for new mothers have already been implemented for Dubai government sector employees, confirmed Huraiz Almur, CEO - Community Regulation and Services sector, Community Development Authority (CDA).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When asked how employees can avail of these, he said:“Employees can apply for the 10-day paid marriage leave through their respective HR departments, following standard leave request procedures. For postpartum women, the Friday remote work option is directly facilitated by their employers and is automatically made available upon completion of maternity leave.”

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Dubai Ruler's wife, had announced the programme that aims to support the growth and well-being of families by promoting work-life balance.

Almur said:“Future phases of the programme will introduce additional packages and benefits in areas such as education, health, and social services. These upcoming expansions, currently in development with relevant government entities, will be revealed at a later time, as part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to enhance family well-being and promote societal stability.”

This programme is the latest among several initiatives rolled out in the UAE to encourage family building. Other schemes include launching a Ministry of Family and extended maternity leave in Abu Dhabi.

Housing loans

The scheme reduces the monthly premium for housing loans to a minimum of Dh3,333 for beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings programme .“By reducing it to this minimum, the programme eases the financial burden on families, allowing them to allocate resources to other essential needs such as childcare, education, and savings. This initiative ensures that housing remains affordable while maintaining financial stability,” Almur explained.

Beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings programme are also given“priority access” to ready-made housing to accelerate their transition into stable family life.“This initiative is designed to provide newlyweds with a stress-free start to their marriage, ensuring that housing needs are met without delays. Eligible couples can apply through the housing programme portal, and allocations are made based on availability and priority criteria.”

The Dubai Weddings programme – which was launched in January last year - covers the costs of the main ceremony and provides halls and neighbourhood Majlises free of charge. In its first year, it facilitated 344 weddings.

Explaining the scheme, the official said:“The wedding celebration includes several elegant features, starting with Al Kosha, the beautifully decorated stage for the bride and groom, serving as the event's centrepiece.”

It offers a dinner banquet, alongside professional photography and videography services.“The event also offers beverage hospitality, a dedicated perfume corner showcasing traditional fragrances, and digital elements like electronic invitations and welcome cards to enhance the guest experience.”

Couples can apply for these benefits through the Dubai Now app.“Applications are reviewed to ensure eligibility, and once approved, couples receive logistical and financial support to host their weddings seamlessly.”

Training schemes

The programme will also roll out a range of training initiatives for Dubai Weddings beneficiaries.

“The training initiatives include sessions on financial planning, marital rights, and life skills. These are offered through workshops, and community sessions in collaboration with educational and social development institutions. The training is open to all participants in the programme, particularly newlyweds and young families. Interested individuals can register via the programme's website or through partner institutions.”