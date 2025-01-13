UAE Weather: Fog, Mist Expected In Some Areas Temperatures To Increase

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Some residents in the UAE can expect fog and mist formation on Monday, January 6, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met noted that weather is expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy at times across the UAE.

After temperatures dropped close to freezing, with some areas experiencing lows of 1.9°C on Saturday and Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais mountain reaching a chilly 1.8°C on Sunday, a gradual increase in temperatures can be expected on Monday. This increase in temperature will lead to humid conditions by Monday night and Tuesday morning over some internal and coastal areas. This rise in humidity will lead to fog and mist formation, according to the NCM. Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow across the country. The winds will be at of 10-25kmph and will reach up to 35kmph. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.