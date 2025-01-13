Wi-Charge Empowers Large Format E Ink Posters With Wireless Electricity, Unlocking Limitless Communication Across Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge, the global leader in wireless electricity, announced today that it is now powering E Ink's large-format Spectra 6 color panels. E Ink poster-size displays, ranging from 13 inches to 40 inches in size, can now be powered over the air and be installed anywhere without laying cables or replacing batteries. The combined Wi-Charge and E Ink technology, called the Wi-Poster, dramatically opens up opportunities for organizations to deliver the right messages at the right place to their customers, without limitations.

Wi-Charge's breakthrough and patented infrared wireless electricity eliminates the significant cost and complexity of installing and moving digital signage, even in hard-to-reach areas. By safely and efficiently delivering electric power over the air through infrared light, Wi-Charge simplifies operations, reduces maintenance costs, and offers a sustainable, flexible solution for digital signage across a wide range of industries.

"We are excited to extend the impact and reach of E Ink displays through Wi-Charge wireless power, enabling organizations to make frequent updates to their content without limitations," said Ori Mor, co-founder and chief business officer, Wi-Charge. "By removing the constraints of wires and batteries, Wi-Charge and E Ink are revolutionizing how businesses engage their audiences and easily deliver dynamic, timely messaging."

Wi-Poster from Wi Charge delivers a number of new capabilities and benefits to companies using E-Ink, including:



Durable, One-Sided or Double-Sided Displays: The elegant Wi-Poster display is made with premium Gorilla Glass.

Deliver Fresh and Timely Messages: By eliminating concerns about draining batteries from overuse, organizations can update content on the E Ink displays as many times as they want.

Flexible Positioning: Wi-Charge wireless power enables organizations to position the Wi-Poster E Ink display in the ideal place where it can be seen, not where the nearest plug is located.

Broad Relevance Across Industries: From retail to financial institutions to transit hubs, Wi-Charge adapts to each unique environment, offering a seamless solution for digital signage Sustainable: By delivering reliable, energy-efficient power to E Ink displays high-wattage LCDs, paper waste and cable installations are eliminated.

"C3 customers rely on us to provide the ideal technology solutions to drive their businesses forward, and Wi-Charge's wireless power solutions change the game and open up unimaginable possibilities," said Tony Mahadevan, CEO, C3 Labs. "Through the integration of wireless power with E Ink's poster-size displays, C3 can offer digital signage to offices and retail space, eliminating their concerns about wires or frequent charging."

"Today's hyper-connected consumers expect seamless, immersive in-store experiences that integrate digital interactions at the point of engagement," said Jason Elmaleh, CEO, Commersive Solutions. "Partnering with Wi-Charge, we're combining E Ink displays with wireless power to help retailers deliver timely and impactful messages without relying on costly, hardwired solutions. At Commersive, we're committed to driving the future of retail through smarter, more dynamic in-store solutions."

For organizations interested in getting additional information on the E Ink displays powered by Wi-Charge, please contact [email protected]

wi-poster

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of cell phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices over room-sized distances. Giving end-users freedom and product designers the power they need for the next generation of mobile smart devices, Wi-Charge is the power of the future, beyond batteries and power cords.

or follow us on

LinkedIn.

Contact

Merrill Freund

[email protected]

415-577-8637

SOURCE Wi-Charge

