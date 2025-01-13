Ten Security Personnel Injured In Blast Near Police Stn. S. Thailand - Police

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Ten security personnel were in a bomb explosion near a station in Thailand's southern Pattani Muang district, Thai police reported.

The explosion took place in an alley behind the police station, Bangkok Post quoted police spokesman as saying, and the injured were taken to hospital.

The bomb was attached to a motorbike, he said, and surveillance cameras showed a man riding the bike towards the police statiun, where he parked the bike and left.

The attack happened amidst long-standing conflict between forces and separatists who sought a self-rule or separation. Pattani has been a scene of confrontation since 2004. (end)

aab













MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109083319