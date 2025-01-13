Rising Incidence And Newborn Screening Programs Spur Rapid Growth In Sickle Cell Anemia Diagnostics

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening by Technology, by Age Group, End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market is estimated to be USD 0.428 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The market is expected to increase as a result of the following factors: rising prevalence of sickle cell disease (SCD), government initiatives and newborn screening programs, technological advancements in diagnostic testing, growing emphasis on prenatal and antenatal testing, and expanding awareness and education initiatives.



Countries in Africa and Asia are significantly investing in healthcare infrastructure to enhance diagnostic capabilities, aided by international collaborations that establish comprehensive screening facilities in high-burden regions for sickle cell anemia. In a noteworthy development, BillionToOne, a next-generation molecular diagnostics company, announced in June 2024 that it has successfully raised $130 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round, led by Premji Invest and supported by new investor Neuberger Berman, alongside existing investors such as Adam Street Partners, Baillie Gifford, Hummingbird Ventures, Civilization Ventures, Libertus Capital, and Fifty Years. The funds raised will be utilized for the expansion and scaling of BillionToOne's prenatal and oncology businesses, enhancing their capacity to address critical diagnostic needs in these fields.

By technology, the hemoglobin electrophoresis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of this method as a reliable and accurate technique for detecting abnormal hemoglobin variants, especially in regions with a high prevalence of sickle cell disease. For instance, Streck introduced Protein Plus BCT in April 2024, a blood collection tube designed to maintain blood protein levels while being stored. This tube maintains the integrity of the sample for analysis using immunoassay and mass spectrometry. It gives labs logistical flexibility without sacrificing precision. Additionally, the point-of-care tests segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for rapid, easy-to-use testing solutions in remote and resource-limited settings, which facilitate early diagnosis and treatment initiation.

By age group, the newborn screening (12 months and below) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market in 2024 owing to the implementation of mandatory newborn screening programs in various countries, aimed at early detection and management of sickle cell disease to reduce morbidity and mortality rates. For instance, DelveInsight's 'Sickle Cell Disease Competitive Landscape - 2023' report, released in July 2023, offers thorough worldwide coverage of the sickle cell disease competitive domain's future growth potential, the major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and the available, marketed, and pipeline sickle cell disease drugs in various stages of clinical development. Additionally, the other age groups (1 to 25 & above 60 years) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing focus on screening for undiagnosed cases and monitoring disease progression in older children, adolescents, and elderly patients, particularly in regions where sickle cell disease has historically been underdiagnosed.

By end-user, the government labs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market in 2024 owing to the significant investment by governments in public health initiatives and large-scale screening programs, especially in high-burden regions. For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced the Vericheck ddPCR Empty-whole Capsid Kit in October 2024. This kit analyzes AAV samples for capsid and genome titer as well as the proportion of whole capsids using Droplet Digital PCR technology. This affordable tool maximizes gene therapy development while guaranteeing regulatory compliance by producing precise, repeatable results. Additionally, the private labs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for private diagnostic centers offering faster turnaround times, advanced testing options, and better accessibility for patients seeking specialized care.

The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and strong presence of key market players, along with supportive government initiatives for newborn screening programs and increasing awareness about genetic disorders like sickle cell anemia. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of sickle cell disease, increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding newborn screening initiatives, and growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment options, especially in countries like India and China.

For instance, the Government of India launched the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM) on July 1, 2023, with the goal of eliminating sickle cell disease (SCD) by 2047. The press information bureau attributes the mission's success to a nationwide screening effort that focuses on high-prevalence areas, particularly among tribal populations.

