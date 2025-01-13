(MENAFN- IHC) ABU DHABI TO HOST INAUGURAL PHARMA LOGISTICS WINTER UNIVERSITY



• The inaugural Pharma Logistics Winter University, co-founded by the Department of – Abu Dhabi, Etihad Cargo, Pharma.Aero, the University of Antwerp, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, offers an immersive five-day programme in Abu Dhabi, bridging academic learning with practical application to cultivate future global leaders in logistics.



• Positioned within Abu Dhabi's growing life sciences and healthcare ecosystem, this initiative complements the Pharma Logistics Masterclass by focusing on young professionals worldwide, addressing logistics challenges, and exploring cold chain innovations.



• Participants will engage in workshops, case studies, and expert-led discussions, earning academic credentials while gaining insights into cutting-edge technologies and best practices shaping the future of pharma logistics.



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The inaugural Pharma Logistics Winter University will be held from 3-7 February 2025, supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and hosted by Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Abu Dhabi. This transformative initiative aims to cultivate future global leaders in pharmaceutical logistics through a comprehensive and immersive five-day programme tailored for regional and international students, management trainees and junior professionals.



This pioneering programme is co-founded by Etihad Cargo, Pharma.Aero, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the University of Antwerp, and Khalifa University. Together, these partners bring unmatched expertise to create a platform that bridges academic learning with industry application. Abu Dhabi’s central location ensures access to global and regional markets, fostering an environment where innovation and talent flourish.



Abu Dhabi is emerging as a global hub for life sciences and healthcare, driven by its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and visionary investments. The Pharma Logistics Winter University builds on the success of the 2022 edition of the Pharma Logistics Masterclass, also held in Abu Dhabi. While the Masterclass focuses on specialised industry-level knowledge and senior professionals, the Pharma Logistics Winter University will be an annual initiative hosted exclusively in Abu Dhabi, offering a dedicated platform for developing young talent, students and management trainees within pharmaceutical logistics. This new programme complements the Pharma Logistics Masterclass by providing a more structured, immersive educational experience that addresses the emirate’s broader vision of creating a thriving healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. By integrating academic and practical training, talent retention and innovation, the Pharma Logistics Winter University complements the emirate’s broader strategy to position itself as a leader in the sector.



Designed to bridge academic learning with industry application, the Winter University delivers both industry-relevant insights and a high level of expertise. Students and professionals will evaluate cutting-edge technological advancements shaping pharma logistics. During the five-day immersive programme, participants will learn to identify and address the challenges of managing pharmaceutical products, optimise logistics networks for timely and safe deliveries, and develop risk mitigation strategies. They will explore the crucial role of cold chain management, assess best practices, and analyse successful and unsuccessful case studies to extract key lessons. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to evaluate the latest innovations and technological advancements shaping the future of pharma logistics.



The Pharma Logistics Winter University offers participants:



• Workshops, case studies, and field visits to explore logistics challenges and cold chain management.

• Expert-led discussions on industry innovations and best practices.

• Networking opportunities with global leaders in pharmaceutical logistics.



Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General at Pharma.Aero, said: “Pharma.Aero, as a permanent business partner together with the University of Antwerp, welcomes Khalifa University, Thomas More University of Applied Sciences, to announce its strong support for the inaugural Pharma Logistics Winter University, set to launch in early February 2025 in Abu Dhabi.



“This international initiative unites academic students, post-graduates and young professionals in a unique program designed to identify emerging talent and foster long-term job retention across the pharma logistics industry. By emphasizing cross-sector collaboration and internal multidisciplinary synergy — the very essence of Pharma.Aero’s mission — this programme sets a new standard for professional development in the field. Through strategic support of our members such as Etihad Cargo and by advocating for the evolving needs of the industry, Pharma.Aero reaffirms its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and talent development on a global scale,” Van Gelder added.



H.E. Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, the Acting Director General of Healthcare Regulatory at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “The inaugural of Pharma Logistics Winter University reinforces Abu Dhabi’s dedication to driving innovation and nurturing future leaders in unique fields, specifically pharmaceutical logistics. As the healthcare sector regulator, we proudly support initiatives that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in healthcare and life sciences. This programme aligns with our vision of fostering a resilient and forward-thinking health ecosystem by equipping professionals with the tools to drive meaningful change and addressing critical challenges like cold chain logistics.”



Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: “Etihad Cargo is proud to co-found this transformative programme, which reflects the carrier’s dedication to fostering innovation and talent in pharmaceutical logistics. Through collaboration with industry-leading partners, Etihad Cargo aims to support Abu Dhabi’s development as a global hub for healthcare and life sciences and ensure the right talent is in place for the future.”



Professor Dr Roel Gevaers, Professor at the University of Antwerp and Chair of the Pharma Logistics Winter University, said: “After the very successful Pharma Logistics Masterclass in Abu Dhabi in 2022, I am very proud that we will organise the first-ever Pharma Logistics Winter University in Abu Dhabi in February 2025. This winter University is a formal course worth three lecture credits and is addressed to Master's and Bachelor's students and Management Trainees. This course again underlines the strong relationship between Belgium and Abu Dhabi and their value as powerhouses of pharma knowledge worldwide. We are also very proud as University of Antwerp that this course is not a one-time event: It will be organised yearly in Abu Dhabi.”



Professor Ernesto Damiani, Dean, College of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and Director, Center for Cyber-Physical Systems (C2PS), Khalifa University, said: “As a leading research-intensive higher education institution focused on innovation and entrepreneurship, Khalifa University is pleased to collaborate with partners in Europe and in the UAE to host the immersive 5-day Pharma Logistics Winter University. The initiative is in line with the UAE’s vision to create a life sciences and healthcare ecosystem and Khalifa University’s mandate to develop human capital that will be crucial to the country and the region in this field. We believe the expertise and the synergy resulting from this industry-academia collaboration will benefit the larger global community in general.”



Participants in the Pharma Logistics Winter University will earn 3 European Credit Transfers (ECTs) and a micro-credential certificate upon successfully completing the programme, reinforcing their academic and professional credentials. The programme is open to master’s students, junior professionals, and management trainees from diverse fields such as supply chain, transportation, and pharmacy.



Regional and international participants must register by 15 January 2025 to secure their place in this transformative programme. For more information and to register, please visit:



