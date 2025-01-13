Acid Dyes Market To Grow At 5.7% CAGR, Projected To Hit USD 2.5 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acid Dyes Market

Acid Dyes is growing rapidly due to increased demand for vibrant, durable and eco-friendly textiles in fashion, home furnishings, and leather industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Acid Dyes Market Size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Growth and Innovation in the Acid Dyes Market: Sustainability, Fashion, and Expanding ApplicationsThe Acid Dyes Market is driven by the increasing demand for textile and leather industries, where acid dyes are widely used for dyeing wool, silk, nylon, and other synthetics. These dyes are highly preferred due to their ability to produce vibrant colors and their effectiveness in acid-based environments. The market has seen substantial growth due to the rising popularity of custom and high-quality dyed fabrics, especially in fashion and upholstery sectors.One of the key trends in the acid dyes market is the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Manufacturers are focusing on developing non-toxic and biodegradable acid dyes to meet the growing demand for eco-conscious textile processing. Innovations in dyeing technologies, such as the use of digital and waterless dyeing techniques, are also contributing to the market's development by offering more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solutions. The demand from industries like paper, cosmetics, and food processing is also helping expand the application of acid dyes. Additionally, the increasing adoption of these dyes in industries beyond textiles, such as coatings and plastics, is driving market dynamics.Get a Sample Report of Acid Dyes Market @Key Players:. Atul Ltd. (Atul Acid Red 1, Atul Acid Yellow 23). BASF SE (BASF Acid Blue 9, BASF Acid Yellow 25). Clariant International Ltd. (Clariant Acid Black 1, Clariant Acid Red 27). Dikai Chemical (Dikai Acid Red 88, Dikai Acid Yellow 25). DyStar (DyStar Acid Blue 25, DyStar Acid Yellow 23). Hubei Chuyuan (Hubei Chuyuan Acid Blue 9, Hubei Chuyuan Acid Red 14). Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman Acid Black 1, Huntsman Acid Yellow 17). Jihua Group (Jihua Acid Red 88, Jihua Acid Yellow 42). Kiri Industries Ltd. (Kiri Acid Yellow 23, Kiri Acid Black 1). LonSen (LonSen Acid Blue 25, LonSen Acid Red 27). Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Acid Red 1, Mitsubishi Acid Yellow 11). Rudolf (Rudolf Acid Red 1, Rudolf Acid Yellow 27). Runtu (Runtu Acid Red 52, Runtu Acid Blue 9). Setas (Setas Acid Red 73, Setas Acid Yellow 25). Solvay (Solvay Acid Blue 25, Solvay Acid Yellow 23). Transfar (Transfar Acid Blue 113, Transfar Acid Red 111). Tianjin YR Technology Co., Ltd. (Tianjin YR Acid Yellow 23, Tianjin YR Acid Red 88). Tiona Chemical (Tiona Acid Black 1, Tiona Acid Red 52). Wensheng Chemical (Wensheng Acid Red 1, Wensheng Acid Yellow 11). Zhejiang Jihua Group (Zhejiang Jihua Acid Blue 9, Zhejiang Jihua Acid Red 73)Driving Growth in the Textile Industry: The Rising Demand for Vibrant and Durable Acid DyesThe increasing consumer demand for vibrant, durable, and high-quality textile products is a major factor fueling the growth of acid dye consumption. Acid dyes are known for their ability to produce brilliant colors and offer exceptional color fastness, making them highly sought after in industries like fashion, home furnishings, and sportswear. The textile industry's focus on long-lasting products that retain their appearance after repeated use has made acid dyes a preferred choice. As fashion trends evolve and the demand for both aesthetics and performance intensifies, the role of acid dyes becomes even more significant. They not only enhance the vibrancy of fabrics but also ensure that the colors remain intact, even under harsh conditions such as washing and exposure to light.Dominant Market Trends in the Textile Dye Industry: Monoazo & Bisazo Dyes and Levelling Acid Dyes Lead in 2023By Chemical Type:Monoazo and Bisazo segment dominated with the market share over 35% in 2023. These dyes are highly valued for their bright, stable color effects and affordability, making them a preferred choice in the textile industry, especially for wool, silk, and nylon fabrics. Their ability to provide high-quality color finishes contributes to their widespread use. The growing trend of developing environmentally friendly azo dyes by companies like Atul Ltd and Kiri Industries is expected to further drive the market, promoting sustainability alongside product performance.By Dyeing Type:The Levelling segment dominated with the market share over 40% in 2023. Levelling acid dyes are essential for ensuring uniform color distribution during dyeing, especially for fabrics like wool and nylon. Their use is particularly significant in fashion textiles and interior decorations, where a consistent, even color finish is critical. The rising demand for aesthetically pleasing and high-quality textile products has led companies like Huntsman International LLC to focus on developing and promoting leveling acid dyes to meet consumer preferences for well-finished textiles.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation included are:By Chemical Type. Monoazo and Bisazo. Nitroso. Triphenylmethane. Xanthene. Azine. Quinoline. Ketonimine. OthersBy Dyeing Type. Levelling. Fast. Milling. Super millingBy Type. Strong Acid Dyes. Weak Acid DyesBy Application. Textile. Leather. OthersBuy Full Research Report on Acid Dyes Market 2024-2032 @Asia-Pacific Leads Acid Dyes Market with 45% Share in 2023, North America Sees Rapid Growth Driven by Eco-Conscious DemandAsia-Pacific region dominated with the market share over 45% in 2023. This dominance is driven by the region's robust textile manufacturing industry, especially in countries like China, India, and Bangladesh. As the largest global producers of textiles, these nations have seen growing demand for colored and high-quality textile products, fueling the need for acid dyes. Additionally, supportive government policies promoting industrialization and the availability of affordable labor have enabled manufacturers to expand, further propelling market growth.North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Acid Dyes Market, with an approximate CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by increasing demand in specialized applications such as fashion textiles, leather goods, and digital ink textile printing. Companies like Huntsman International LLC are introducing sustainable acid dye products, catering to the rise of eco-conscious consumers seeking high-performance, environmentally friendly dyes.Recent Developments. In February 2023: Archroma acquired Huntsman Textile Effects for USD 718 million. The acquisition aims to enhance Archroma's portfolio, particularly in textile dyes, chemicals, and digital inks, enabling better positioning in the acid dyes segment.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

