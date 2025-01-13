GWC In 2024: A Year Of Milestones, Awards, And Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Continuing its remarkable legacy, Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, further cemented its leadership in the logistics sector in 2024. Marking 20 years of excellence and innovation, the company achieved significant milestones and won prestigious awards, solidifying its position as an pioneer. What began as a modest warehousing company has grown into Qatar's foremost logistics powerhouse and a trusted partner across the region and beyond. 2024 has been a year of milestones, showcasing GWC's unwavering commitment to excellence through strategic expansion, sustainability achievements, and community engagement.

Forging new horizons: strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia

A standout achievement in 2024 was GWC's expansion into Saudi Arabia, underscoring its commitment to playing a key role in the Kingdom's transformation into a global logistics hub, as envisioned in Saudi Vision 2030. Two pivotal agreements solidified GWC's foothold in this dynamic market.



GWC Group Managing Director, Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani

GWC Energy Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of GWC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Offshore Fabrication Company (OFC) to develop 100,000 square metres of Grade A logistics facilities at Ras Al-Khair Industrial Port. This MoU focuses on optimising storage and logistics solutions for Energy sector clientele while leveraging GWC's proven expertise in energy supply chains.

In a complementary move, GWC signed a Head of Terms agreement with GFH Financial Group (GFH) to develop 200,000 square metres of Grade A logistics infrastructure in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Speaking on these transformative agreements, GWC Group Managing Director, Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, said:“These initiatives highlight GWC's commitment to fostering regional integration and delivering world-class logistics solutions. By working together, we create opportunities for both our clients and stakeholders, driving innovation and efficiency in the supply chain.”

Expanding Excellence: FLAG Oman

The year 2024 witnessed a significant milestone with the launch FLAG Oman Distribution Centre in Khazaen Economic City in the Sultanate of Oman. FLAG Oman – a 100% owned subsidiary of GWC – launched a logistics facility that underscores GWC's dedication to regional growth and operational excellence. Strategically situated, FLAG Oman serves as a vital hub for trade and supply chain solutions across the GCC and beyond.

Throughout 2024, GWC solidified its position as a forward-thinking leader in the logistics industry by embracing cutting-edge technologies. The company introduced AI-driven inventory management systems that enhanced operational efficiency and reduced turnaround times, while digital advancements were leveraged to simulate and optimise warehouse operations. These advancements not only reinforced GWC's reputation for excellence but also paved the way for future-ready logistics solutions tailored to meet evolving client needs.

Innovation and sustainability worked hand in hand as GWC delivered measurable impact in 2024. The company earned the prestigious 'Best Water Recycling' award in the Tarsheed Competition, organised by Kahramaa, for its pioneering Sewage Treatment Plant at Bu Sulba, which has produced over 268 million litres of treated water since 2022. This recycled water has been instrumental in irrigating more than 20,000 square metres of land.

Matthew Kearns, GWC's Group Acting CEO, encapsulated this ethos:“Sustainability is not just a goal for us – it's our responsibility. By prioritising environmental stewardship, we're setting new benchmarks for the industry and building a greener future.”

GWC's contributions to the logistics sector were recognised with multiple awards in 2024. The Al Wukair Logistics Park was named 'Project of the Year,' showcasing GWC's ability to deliver forward-thinking infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of the market. Additionally, Qatar's General Authority of Customs honoured GWC for its efforts in streamlining customs processes, further cementing its reputation as a trusted logistics partner.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Sheikh Abdulla said:“Our success this year is testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. Together, we've built a legacy of excellence that continues to shape the future of logistics in Qatar and beyond.”