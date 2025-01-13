Blue Origin calls off launch of New Glenn rocket due to technical difficulties

(MENAFN) Blue Origin called off the debut launch of its New Glenn rocket early Monday due to technical difficulties. The 320-foot (98-meter) rocket, which was scheduled to launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a prototype satellite, experienced an unspecified issue in the final moments of the countdown. Launch controllers were unable to resolve the problem in time, leading them to halt the countdown. Following the pause, they began draining the fuel from the rocket immediately.



The company did not announce a new launch date right away, indicating that the team needed additional time to address the technical issue. This delay comes after a previous setback due to rough seas, which had threatened the company’s plan to land the first-stage booster on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean. Despite these challenges, the company is determined to move forward with the launch once the issue is resolved.



New Glenn, named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, is a massive new rocket that stands five times taller than Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, which takes paying customers to the edge of space. Blue Origin was founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos 25 years ago, and he was present for the countdown at the company’s Mission Control, located near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



Bezos expressed confidence on Sunday evening, reassuring that regardless of the outcome, the company would persevere and continue its efforts. “We’re going to pick ourselves up and keep going,” he said.

