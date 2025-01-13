CII Proposes Mandatory National Single Window System For Business Approvals

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 13 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has unveiled a comprehensive proposal to streamline business regulations in India, advocating for mandatory processing of all regulatory approvals through the National Single Window System (NSWS).

The body emphasises that this centralisation should encompass approvals at central, state, and local levels to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

The proposal, outlined in a 10-point agenda for reforms, recommends a two-phase implementation approach. The first phase aims to integrate all central ministries within six months, followed by a gradual incorporation of state-level authorities.

To facilitate this transition, CII suggests allocating dedicated central funding, particularly to incentivise state participation in the digital platform.

The NSWS, an initiative developed by the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), currently serves as a digital platform where businesses can identify and submit applications for various regulatory approvals.

CII's recommendations would significantly expand its scope and authority.

The industry body's reform agenda extends beyond the NSWS implementation. It calls for legislation that would establish statutory obligations for time-bound service delivery and grievance redressal by public authorities.

Additionally, CII advocates for greater utilisation of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms to expedite conflict resolution.

In addressing land acquisition challenges, CII proposes developing an Online Integrated Land Authority and evolving the existing India Industrial Land Bank into a National Level Land Bank with dedicated central funding.

The organisation also recommends creating a unified framework for environmental compliance and implementing the four Labour Codes.

These proposed reforms represent a significant push toward digitalising and centralising India's business regulatory landscape, with the potential to substantially impact the country's ease of doing business rankings and industrial growth.

(KNN Bureau)