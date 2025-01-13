Eknath Shinde Proposes Restoration Industry For Automobiles In Thane

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 13 (KNN) Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde recently expressed optimism about the potential for establishing a restoration for foreign and vintage automobiles and motorcycles in Thane.

Speaking at the Autofest 2025 exhibition, Shinde highlighted the city's promising developmental and employment prospects for such an initiative.

The exhibition, held in the presence of Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, showcased over 580 vintage and luxury automobiles and motorcycles.

Shinde pointed out that the restoration of foreign automobiles could present a unique opportunity for Thane, both in terms of job creation and skills development.

"I have requested Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to explore the feasibility of this industry, create a policy framework, and seek support from the central government," Shinde said.

He stressed that this venture would not only provide employment to local youth but also offer practical training, boosting export potential and generating foreign revenue.

According to Shinde, the cumulative value of the vehicles displayed at the fest was estimated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore. He expressed his gratitude to the Singhania group for organising such an event, which allowed Thane residents to witness these exceptional vehicles.

The showcase included automobiles that were over a century old, with some dating back 100 to 120 years, emphasizing the rich heritage of vintage cars and motorcycles.

Shinde also took the opportunity to highlight the city's growing infrastructure, noting that Thane now boasts metro connectivity, expansive highways, and roads that can accommodate such prestigious vehicles.

The proposal for an automobile restoration industry, he added, would position Thane as a hub for luxury and vintage vehicle restoration, further cementing its reputation as a modern, forward-thinking city.

With the plan in motion, Thane could become a key player in the global automotive restoration market, opening new avenues for both employment and economic growth.

