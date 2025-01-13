Mouni Roy Wraps Up The Shoot Of ‘Salakaar’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Mouni Roy, who was recently seen in 'Vedaa' in a special appearance, has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming project 'Salakaar'. Her role in the is touted to be both challenging and transformative. The actress wrapped up the film with a cake-cutting ceremony, capturing the camaraderie of the cast and crew.

The movie gives her an opportunity to explore new dimensions of storytelling. She has poured her heart and soul into her performance, aiming to connect with audiences on a deeper level.

The journey of bringing Salakaar to life has been an enriching experience for the actress, and her fans eagerly await her portrayal in this power-packed narrative.

Beyond her flourishing acting career, Mouni's entrepreneurial side shines with Badmaash, her thriving restaurant chain known for its Bollywood-inspired decor and authentic Indian cuisine.

Earlier, the actress started the year 2025 on a positive note by taking the blessings in a temple. Dropping a couple of pictures of the religious visit on the photo-sharing app Instagram, she wrote, "Embracing the divine possibilities of the new year, trusting that every step we take is guided by the loving hand of god...Happy 2025”.

Recently a video of the 'Naagin' actress surfaced on social media where she was seen taking a nasty fall. As the actress was leaving the New Year's party venue in Mumbai with husband Suraj Nambiar and BFF Disha Patani, they were surrounded by the paparazzi. While trying to make their way out of the crowd, Mouni lost her balance and fell on the pavement. Her husband Suraj Nambair helped her get up by holding her hand as they got into the car.

Mouni and Disha are extremly close to one another and are often seen spending quality time together. They got to know each other during 'The Entertainers Tour' in the U.S that also included Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben.