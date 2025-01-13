Mass Timber Construction Market Growing At A CAGR Of 6% From 2022-2031 Material Cross-Laminated Nail & Glue-Laminated

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing environmental awareness, demand for cost-effective solutions, and rapid urbanization

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research recently published an insightful report titled, "Mass Timber Construction Market by Construction Type (1-8 Stories and Above 8 Stories), Timber Type (Glue-Laminated Timber (GLT), Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), Nail-Laminated Timber (NLT) and Others), and End-user (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, and Industrial Construction): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global mass timber construction market generated $857.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,542.2 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample:Key Factors Driving Market GrowthThe mass timber construction market has witnessed significant growth due to increased awareness of the environmental impact of steel and concrete construction, which have a high carbon footprint. Mass timber offers a sustainable alternative, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, demand for cost-effective and durable construction materials has driven the preference for mass timber. However, the market faces challenges such as high installation costs and the potential for decay, which restrain growth. Despite these barriers, rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies, particularly in countries like India and China, present substantial opportunities for market expansion.Market OverviewReport CoverageForecast Period: 2022–2031Base Year: 2021Market Size in 2021: $857.1 millionProjected Market Size in 2031: $1,542.2 millionCAGR: 6.0%Segments Covered: Construction Type, Timber Type, End-user Industry, and RegionDrivers of GrowthIncreased preference for timber over conventional materials.Growing demand for restoration and remodeling of old buildings.Rising interest in luxury residential construction.OpportunitiesAccelerating urbanization and industrialization in developing regions.RestraintsHigh roofing installation costs.Purchase Enquiry:The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the mass timber construction market. Lockdowns and restrictions resulted in a significant slowdown in construction activities worldwide. Additionally, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units further hampered production. Despite these setbacks, the industry witnessed a recovery as construction activities resumed in developing regions, driving renewed demand for mass timber products.Segment AnalysisBy Construction TypeThe 1-8 stories segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the cost-saving benefits offered by lightweight materials, making mass timber an appealing option for mid-rise buildings. The segment is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the above 8 stories segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the increasing number of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers in both developed and developing countries.By Timber TypeCross-laminated timber (CLT) dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of the global revenue. CLT is extensively used in various structures, including houses, bridges, office buildings, and high-rise apartments, owing to its versatility and strength. This segment is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the nail-laminated timber (NLT) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.3%, thanks to its fire-resistant properties and cost-competitive advantages compared to CLT.By End-user IndustryIn terms of application, residential construction emerged as the largest segment in 2021, representing more than half of the market revenue. The strong demand for mass timber in residential projects, especially for single-family and multi-family housing units, is a key driver. Glulam and I-beams are widely used in residential buildings due to their ability to span long distances without intermediate supports. Despite the dominance of residential construction, the commercial construction segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, driven by increased construction of low-rise non-residential buildings and multi-story structures in North America and Europe.Regional AnalysisEurope led the global mass timber construction market in 2021, contributing over 50% of the total revenue. The region's dominance can be attributed to government initiatives promoting sustainable construction and increased adoption of eco-friendly building materials. With a focus on reducing carbon emissions, Europe continues to be a key player in the mass timber market. However, the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031. The surge in construction activities, coupled with growing industrialization and sustainability initiatives, is driving the demand for mass timber in these regions.Update On Demand:Leading Market PlayersSeveral prominent players are driving innovation and competition in the mass timber construction market. Key companies include:Canadian Timberframes Ltd.Hearthstone HomesHochstetler Milling Ltd.Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.Lancaster County Timber Frames Inc.Mill Creek Post & Beam CompanyAmerican Post & BeamBritish Columbia Timberframe CompanyBlue Ridge TimberwrightsDavis Frame Co.

