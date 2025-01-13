Voiso Enables Contact Center Success With Metric-Driven Tools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Voiso, a global leader in contact center software, is redefining how businesses leverage data to transform customer experiences. In his latest insights, Gregor Potocar, Voiso's Chief Revenue Officer, emphasizes the critical role that metrics play in contact center success, highlighting how Voiso's cutting-edge empowers businesses to act on real-time data, optimize performance, and elevate customer satisfaction.

In today's fast-paced, customer-first world, metrics are no longer just a performance measurement tool-they are the lifeblood of a contact center's operations. Yet, many contact centers struggle with data overload and inefficiencies, missing opportunities to use their metrics effectively. "Every metric matters because it drives action, enables strategy, and empowers both managers and agents to deliver exceptional results," says Potocar.







Metrics are critical for contact centers as they tell the story of a contact center's operations, from real-time insights that guide immediate actions to historical data that shapes long-term strategies. Voiso's solutions address key industry challenges, including rising customer expectations, data overload, and high agent turnover, by putting actionable insights into the hands of managers and agents.

Key metrics such as queue performance, call abandonment rates, and agent availability are vital for ensuring smooth workflows and a seamless customer experience. Real-time visibility into these metrics empowers managers to address issues proactively, preventing bottlenecks and improving customer satisfaction scores.

"In a rapidly changing landscape, real-time dashboards are no longer a luxury-they are a necessity. Without 24/7 visibility, inefficiencies and missed opportunities can quickly compound, affecting both the customer experience and operational success," Potocar explains.

Voiso's Voiso's metric-driven mindset provide an array of innovative tools designed to empower contact centers with the metrics they need to excel:

Comprehensive Real-Time Dashboards: Voiso's dashboards offer 24/7 visibility into over 63 customizable KPIs, including queue performance, agent activity, and call abandonment rates. This allows managers to act quickly, optimize workflows, and reduce customer wait times.

AI-Powered Speech Analytics: With 95% transcription accuracy across 10+ languages, Voiso's AI Speech Analytics Suite goes beyond transcription to deliver actionable insights into customer sentiment, compliance risks, and agent performance.

AI Predictive Dialer: By enabling agents to make up to 400% more calls per hour and reducing call abandonment rates by 73%, the AI Predictive Dialer ensures that outbound campaigns achieve maximum efficiency.

Holistic Metric Integration: Voiso tracks 63 key metrics, providing a comprehensive view of agent performance, campaign success, and historical trends, all in one seamless platform.

Voiso is committed to drive an industry transformation, as the contact center of the future thrives on leveraging every metric to its fullest potential. With real-time insights driving immediate actions, historical metrics guiding strategy, and AI tools empowering agents, Voiso is at the forefront of this transformation.

"Voiso's mission is to help businesses take control of their metrics, transforming them from data points into actionable insights that drive meaningful results," says Potocar.

About Voiso

Voiso is a global leader in contact center solutions, trusted by businesses worldwide to deliver seamless communication, advanced analytics, and exceptional customer experiences. Offering a range of innovative tools, including real-time dashboards, AI-powered analytics, and predictive dialers, Voiso provides a comprehensive platform that integrates seamlessly into daily operations. Its solutions are designed to optimize performance, enhance customer satisfaction, and ensure compliance with industry standards, making it the preferred choice for companies across sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, and hospitality.

With local numbers available in over 120 countries, ISO 27001 certification, and multi-language AI tools, Voiso ensures global scalability, robust security, and tailored communication strategies that meet the demands of modern businesses.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Voiso's website .

