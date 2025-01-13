ZKX Announces The First Release Of Helix, Next-Gen MFA Software Platform Designed To Revolutionize Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ZKX has officially released ZKX Helix. Helix enables IT, OT, and IoT cybersecurity by safeguarding and resource access layers with pinpoint accuracy.

- Collin SweeneyVICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZKX Solutions, a pioneer in developing the next generation of defense technology, has officially released its new product, ZKX Helix . ZKX Helix enables holistic IT, OT, and IoT cybersecurity by safeguarding multiple network and resource access layers with pinpoint accuracy.Helix goes beyond surface-level security and makes stronger security frameworks like zero-trust a reality by extending heightened access controls to new and legacy equipment, including user endpoints, network applications, SCADA systems, IoT sensors, and everything in between.“Despite the introduction and anticipation of new technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and applied cryptography, cyber defense remains oriented on aging capabilities and reactionary efforts,” said Collin Sweeney, CTO of ZKX Solutions.Sweeney continues:“Attack vectors yield similar results and consumers are left dealing with the challenges in the aftermath. ZKX Helix is our way of saying 'no more'. We want to make cybersecurity work for everyone. Helix is the first cybersecurity platform that puts the needs of the user first, and we're doing that with better technology that treats users as people, not dollar signs.”Via its patented MFA method, Helix enables secure, granular, and complete control of access to any resource on any network. The Helix platform is software that can be deployed on a virtual machine, a container, or bare metal. Helix integrates into the network via REST API, enabling any platform or application to quickly and easily call on Helix for sustained, secure access to its resources. Helix has been and continues to be validated and deployed in several venues within the U.S. Army, further proving its novelty, utility, and next-generation security.Despite being a new and disruptive MFA technology, Helix has an intuitive UI that most end-users will recognize and does not require any extensive training. In fact, due to its innate security advantages, Helix can cut IT security costs associated with user training and cybersecurity awareness – as much as 15% of some IT budgets.To get started on implementing ZKX Helix into your network, contact ...To test Helix or install it in a lab environment, contact ...About ZKX Solutions, Inc.ZKX Solutions develops the next generation of cyber defense technology designed to be more secure, dynamic, and flexible than conventional security solutions. Our patented multi-factor authentication technology significantly enhances an organization's cybersecurity posture through a revolutionary human-centric approach to building a zero-trust environment. Learn more at .

