Kuwait Amir Names New Electricity Min. Undersecretary

1/13/2025 3:13:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday issued a decree appointing Dr. Adel Mohammad Abdullah Al-Zamel as undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and renewable Energy. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

