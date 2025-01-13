Kuwait Amir Names New Electricity Min. Undersecretary
1/13/2025 3:13:05 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday issued a decree appointing Dr. Adel Mohammad Abdullah Al-Zamel as undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and renewable Energy. (end)
