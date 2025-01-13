Concert Program Voices Of Winter Miracle Leaves Audience In Awe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The International Mugham Center has hosted the concert "Qış
Möcüzəsinin Səsləri" (Voices of the Winter Miracle), in which young
and young talents presented impressions of winter fairy tales in
the language of music, Azernews reports.
The concert program featured students of the music School of
Vocals of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, soloists of
the Opera Theater at the Music School of Vocals, accompanied by the
MEZZO Women's Chamber Orchestra and the Şəfa Folk Instruments
Ensemble of the Azerbaijan Medical University.
The evening featured favorite vocal works and songs by
Azerbaijani and foreign composers.
The concert program "Voices of the Winter Miracle" left no one
indifferent.
The International Mugham Center was established on the
initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance
with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.
The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is
known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its
doors in 2008.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing
mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in
Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.
The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and
concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties
with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other
countries.
The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand
its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.
Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the
direction of studying and promoting mugham art.
