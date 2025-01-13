Abdullah Al Marri Takes the CSI3* Al Shira’aa Grand Prix presented by Longines on the Final Day of the Al Shira’aa Show’s First Week

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 12 January 2025 – The UAE’s Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri clinched the show’s biggest class of the week, the CSI3* Al Shira’aa Grand Prix presented by Longines on Al Shira’aa Stables’ BBS McGregor. Of the 49 starters, only six jumped clear in the first round to head through to the nail-biting jump-off. Last to jump, and with all preceding riders on faults, he knew a clear would guarantee the top spot. He rode a precise and steady round in 40.88s to secure the win. Joseph Stockdale from Great Britain followed with the fastest of the four-fault rounds to finish in second place with Ebanking, followed by the UAE’s Omar Abdul Aziz Almarzooqi on Chacco Bay in third spot.



“I went into the jump-off knowing that a steady clear would guarantee the win,” explained Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri. “Of course, it was a risk, but the gamble paid off. McGregor jumped his heart out, and I’m thrilled. Thank you to the Al Shira’aa Team, and especially to H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan for her continued support, not only of the team but for running this incredible show.”



Earlier in the day, it was the UAE’s man of the moment, Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, who claimed the top spot in the CSIYH1* Al Shira’aa Farms 6-Year-Old Young Horse Final, riding his promising mare, Billy Morzine. The pair, one of 12 combinations out of 35 starters through to the jump-off, went clear in 37.49s. The UAE’s Mohammed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi, who placed first in Thursday’s qualifying round, clinched second place in 38.25s riding Isola FFA Z. Third place went to Irish rider Shane Breen riding the KWPN stallion Opportunity, who jumped clear in 39.18s.



British rider Katie Speller jumped into first place in the CSIYH1* Al Shira’aa Farms 7-Year-Old Young Horse Final riding Z7 Pink Panther, owned by Dubai-based Team Z7, clear in 37.92s. The combination jumped a double clear in the first qualifying class to place 10th, making this a great victory for all concerned. Al Shira’aa Stables took second place, with Emirati rider Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi expertly piloting Argentina de Kreisker Z to a clear round in a time of 38.71s. Salim Al Suwaidi and Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club-owned Blitz Alz went clear in 40.26s to claim third place.



In the CSIU25-A Presidential Court Final, Ali Hamad Al Kirbi from the United Arab Emirates was one of seven clears through to the jump-off and finished fastest in 35.01s to secure first place aboard the scopey chestnut gelding by Mylord Carthago HN. British rider Lily Attwood rode Karibou Horta to second place in her first UAE season, but despite an incredible round in 35.42s, it wasn’t enough to take the lead. Canadian rider Lea Rucker followed in third place, riding Macarena 42 to another podium finish in 35.81s.



Following a three-day break, the show will resume on January 16th with four more days of world-class competition, including the CSI4*-W Equitrans Two Phase, the CSI4*-W Mother of Nation Costume Class, and the CSI4*-W World Cup Grand Prix presented by Longines.





Photo: Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri on his lap of honour following the CSI3* Al Shira’aa Grand Prix presented by Longines win

Credit: Helen Cruden





MENAFN13012025007507016218ID1109082664