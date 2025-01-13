عربي


Qatari Waters Home To 26 Species Of Ray Fish


1/13/2025 2:13:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has said that 26 species of ray fish are spotted in Qatari water.

The scientific team from the Wildlife Development Department of MoECC recently documented the spotted eagle ray, classified as a near-threatened species, gliding over coral reefs, and the endangered honeycomb ray was discovered sheltering in marine debris among small coral reefs in the eastern waters of Qatar.

The Peninsula

