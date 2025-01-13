The Mom's Choice Awards Names Light Fright Among The Best In Children's Books

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) SARASOTA, FLORIDA, May 06, 2024



De Young At Heart Press is honored to announce that Light Fright, a rhyming story about exploring bedtime fears, has earned the prestigious Mom's Choice Award at the Level. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of evaluators, Light Fright is deemed to be among the best in children's books. The MCA evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on several elements, including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.



“I am thrilled to earn the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval, says author Judy De Young.“I know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families.“We aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the MCA.“We have a passion to help children grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our approval seal are high-quality and valuable. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists. We also engage parents, children, and educators because they know what is best for their families.”



The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website:



Judy De Young creates games and activities for Learn With Mochi, a product designed to teach early learners about coding and robotics. Learn With Mochi has also earned the MCA Seal of Approval!



Learn more about the author by visiting her website:

at JudyDeYoungAtHeart gmail.

