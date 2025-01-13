Aus Open: Michelsen Serves Tsitsipas Opening Round Exit

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 13 (IANS) Alex Michelsen delivered a standout performance on the opening day of the 2025 Australian Open, producing the tournament's first major upset by toppling former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The 20-year-old American played with poise and precision to secure his first Top 20 win at a Grand Slam, signaling his arrival on the sport's biggest stage.

Michelsen showcased an aggressive and imaginative style of play, forcing the Greek star onto the back foot throughout the match. His blistering groundstrokes from both wings, coupled with his willingness to take risks on Tsitsipas' first serves, left the 26-year-old struggling to find rhythm.

Michelsen's down-the-line backhands and ferocious forehand winners punctuated the contest, earning him 46 winners, including eight aces.

“I tried to stay super composed; I knew it would be a battle, and I'm super happy to get through,” Michelsen said after the match.“It's all about the mindset. I came in with the proper mindset and executed the game plan.”

While Michelsen controlled much of the match, the fourth set brought its share of drama. Leading 4-2, Michelsen stumbled with three consecutive double faults, surrendering two service breaks and allowing Tsitsipas to level the set at 5-5. However, Tsitsipas faltered at a critical moment, gifting Michelsen a break point with a double fault of his own. Michelsen capitalised on the error to regain control, sealing the set and the match to book his place in the second round.

With this victory, Michelsen climbed to a career-high No. 41 in the ATP Live Rankings. It was his second win over Tsitsipas, having previously defeated the 12-time ATP titlist in Tokyo last year. His continued success against higher-ranked players underscores his rapid rise in the sport. Michelsen's journey through the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah last month, where he reached the semi-finals, further highlighted his potential.

For Tsitsipas, the defeat marked another disappointing outing at a major. The former Australian Open finalist and three-time semi-finalist in Melbourne has now failed to progress beyond the second round in his past three Grand Slam appearances, following early exits at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2024. Once considered a consistent force in the later stages of majors, Tsitsipas now faces questions about his form and future prospects.

Michelsen will next face the winner of the first-round clash between Spanish qualifier Martin Landaluce and Australian wild card James McCabe.