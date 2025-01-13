Ukraine to help Transnistria in overcoming energy vacuum

(MENAFN) Ukraine is ready to assist Transnistria get over the gap, but sees no response from those who control the conditions on the left bank of the Dniester. This was declared in a speech to the country by Leader Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Ukrinform reads.



Previous week there, Zelensky discussed with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu ways to get over the humanitarian problem in Transnistria.



“Due to deliberate actions by Russia, there is an energy resource vacuum there. People are suffering. This is a calculated move by Russia to undermine public sentiment in Moldova ahead of the elections,” Zelensky emphasized.



He stated that Ukraine could assist with coal supplies. Nevertheless, he has not yet seen a replay from those who “effectively control” the condition on the left bank of the Dniester.



“If they are playing into Russia’s hands, that’s one thing; it’s entirely different if they genuinely want to help the people of Transnistria. On our part, we are ready,” the Ukrainian leader guaranteed.







MENAFN13012025000045016953ID1109082221