Congress Slams Atishi’S Crowdfunding Campaign, Calls It ‘Another Tool To Loot Public Money’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari slammed Delhi Chief Atishi on Monday over her crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, questioning whether the alleged liquor "scam" had not generated enough money for the party's expenses.

Atishi, who is also the AAP candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, launched the crowdfunding initiative on Sunday, urging people to support her party's "politics of work and honesty."

During a press conference, she shared an for donations, stating she needed Rs 40 lakh for her election campaign.

Responding to this, Tiwari said, "Hasn't she seen the CAG report? The liquor scam has resulted in a loss of thousands of crores. Isn't that sufficient to cover their election expenses?"

He referred to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which highlighted a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the Delhi government due to alleged irregularities in the implementation of its now-scrapped liquor policy.

Tiwari accused AAP of "widespread corruption," saying, "The AAP government has carried out loot on a large scale. Isn't that enough?"

Taking an indirect swipe at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari said, "Atishi is simply following in the footsteps of her mentor. The amount they have amassed from the liquor scam could fund elections across several states."

The AAP's crowdfunding initiatives have drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties.

Earlier in December, Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Jangpura Assembly constituency, also launched a similar crowdfunding platform, seeking financial support for his campaign.

On Sunday, Delhi BJP vice president and Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra also slammed Atishi's campaign, raising questions about the 'illicit' funding of other AAP candidates.

"Why hasn't Kejriwal opted for crowdfunding? Where are the funds for the other 69 candidates coming from? Are they being financed by terrorists, jihadis, mafia, or the underworld?" Mishra asked.

Meanwhile, the AAP has defended its crowdfunding campaigns as a move towards transparent politics.