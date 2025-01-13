Vcuarts Qatar Offers An Array Of Community Learning Opportunities For Spring 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, has announced its lineup for the Community and Continuing Education (CCE) short courses and taster sessions for spring 2025.

The courses cater to various age groups and members of the public who would like to learn more about art and design or take their existing creative skills to the next level. The courses and taster sessions are led by professional artists and designers, many of whom are VCUarts Qatar graduates themselves.

According to Rasha Alkasab, Program Manager for VCUarts Qatar's Community & Continuing Education,“The 2025 line-up reflects our pledge to providing innovative courses that are relevant and responsive to the interests of our community. Our ongoing commitment remains steadfast – to curate engaging and educational opportunities that cater to diverse community interests and age groups, while ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals of art and design.”

For example, an introduction to journaling two-hour workshop is a tasting session that will take place on January 20. This workshop is focused on the intentionality of journaling and its contribution to creativity and productivity and is timed to coincide with the new calendar year when people are focusing on a more productive and mindful approach to life. This session will be offered free of charge and take place online.

Those with an interest in illustration can join an upcoming online workshop that will be taking place on April 7, focusing on the art of children's book cover design and illustration for young readers. This course will be led by the well-known Pakistani artist and designer Hazem Asif.

A six-week advanced interior design course is also on offer for those eager to deepen their spatial design skills and explore architectural elements, multifunctional spaces and the impact of cultural influence on design. The course will provide hands on practice in creating space plans, and guide participants in creating their own designs.

Later in the Spring, VCUarts Qatar will offer an Introduction to Virtual Reality, an evening course taking place over eight weeks, two nights a week, where participants will be immersed in virtual reality design and become familiar with innovative VR design tools like Tilt Brush and Gravity Sketch.

For children, VCUarts Qatar is offering a course in acrylic design painting for kids, planned for Tuesday evenings from January 21 to February 25. Children from 10-14 years old can explore and develop their artistic talents through color theory, brush skills and painting styles and will be guided through projects like landscapes, animals and imaginative scenes.