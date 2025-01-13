Moehe, QF Launch Warif Academy For Students With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in partnership with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), officially announced the launch of Warif Academy yesterday.

This is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to empower students with disabilities and provide them with equal educational opportunities in line with global best practices.

The launch ceremony was attended by of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, alongside senior representatives from both parties.

Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi (second left); Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater (third left); and other officials at the launch ceremony yesterday.

In her keynote address, Al Khater highlighted Qatar's commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring equal opportunities, particularly for individuals with disabilities. She emphasised that the establishment of Warif Academy marks a significant milestone in this effort, in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NSD3).

The academy aims to empower students with disabilities through transformative programmes, support their integration into society, and provide tailored resources for academic and social success. She further noted that education is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of sustainable development, as outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.



As the first government school of its kind in Qatar, Warif Academy offers educational and rehabilitative services in Arabic for students with multiple disabilities. These include developmental and cognitive disabilities, often accompanied by physical and health impairments that impose severe functional limitations. Catering to students aged 3 to 21 years old, the academy focuses on developing their educational and life skills through a unique curriculum aligned with Qatar's national standards.

To maximise each student's potential, the academy provides a supportive and inclusive learning environment tailored to the needs of students with multiple disabilities, who require specialised healthcare in addition to therapeutic and educational support. It features a customised curriculum and a wide array of specialised services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, psychological support, and assistive technology tools to aid their functional and motor skills development.

These services are delivered by a team of highly qualified professionals, carefully selected in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and supervised by experts in their respective fields.

The academy will be rolled out in five progressive phases, with the initial phase commencing in January 2025. Initially, the academy will feature five classrooms serving children aged 3 to 14 years old, expanding annually to accommodate students up to 21 years old. By the 2028-2029 academic year, the academy will comprise 25 classrooms with a capacity of 150 students.

In her remarks, Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education (PUE) at Qatar Foundation, highlighted the importance of the partnership with the Ministry in establishing Warif Academy. She praised the Academy's role in providing comprehensive academic and therapeutic support to students with multiple disabilities.

Al Khalifa said,“We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry to offer students the best learning opportunities across various educational and therapeutic fields. Through specialised academic programmes that take a holistic approach, integrating all necessary therapeutic interventions, we aim to meet the diverse educational needs of all students, enhance their abilities, and empower them to reach their fullest potential for growth, development, and learning.”

She explained,“Warif Academy goes beyond traditional education by offering specialised educational and therapeutic services meticulously designed to address the unique needs of students with disabilities.” Emphasising its broader mission, she highlighted the Academy's role in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that ensures meaningful learning experiences. It establishes a distinctive model that nurtures students' personal growth, promotes their active participation in society, and equips them with the confidence and skills needed to navigate future challenges.

Commenting on the launch, Fatma Al Saadi, Director of the Special Education Department, explained that the student selection process at the Academy involves a thorough evaluation conducted by a multidisciplinary team of experts.