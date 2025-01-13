Every Fifth Ukrainian Property Developer Already Joined Eoselia Program - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every fifth Ukrainian property developer has already joined the eOselia affordable mortgage program.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“Every fifth Ukrainian property developer has joined the eOselia affordable program. Notably, the program has contributed to a 24% increase in activity in Ukraine during the first nine months of 2024. Tax revenues from developers in the first half of last year increased by 2.2 times compared to the same period in 2023,” he said.

Local budgets expected to receive almost UAH 520B in taxes this year – PM

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on January 10 that the government had allocated UAH 1.1 billion to develop communications in industrial parks, which will allow attracting investments faster.