UN Security Council At Arria Meeting To Discuss Russia's Crimes Against Ukrainian Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Security Council will meet on Monday for an informal meeting under the Arria formula to discuss Russia's violations of international humanitarian law against Ukrainian prisoners of war and illegally held civilians.

As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, the event was organized by the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom with the support of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United States.

The meeting is expected to feature former prisoners of war, Ukraine's National Guard instructor Valeriy Horishny, who participated in defending Mariupol; Crimean Tatar activist Nariman Dzhelal, sentenced to 17 years in prison by the so-called "Supreme Court of Crimea"; human rights activist and military officer Maksym Butkevych, sentenced to 13 years in a high security colony in Russia.

The event will also be attended by Pablo de Greiff, a member of the independent international investigative commission probing Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The meeting will kick off at 15:00 Eastern Standard Time (22:00 Kyiv time).

As Ukrinform reported, during the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, joint hearings of three committees on Ukrainian prisoners will be held.